WHO official warns of coronavirus worsening in Russia unless citizens comply with rules

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The mortality rate in Russia is less than 1%, making it one of the world’s lowest, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told a meeting of the presidium of the coordination council on combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, as of today we have registered 513 deaths. The overall mortality rate [due to COVID-19] is less than 1%. This is one of the lowest in the world," Murashko said.