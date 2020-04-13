Some 780,000 digital passes issued in Moscow since the service’s launch

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow residents have already applied about 780,000 digital passes for movement across the city since this mechanism was launched on the Mayor’s Office official website, Eduard Lysenko, director of the Moscow’s Department of Informational Technologies said in an interview for the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

"This option is in very high demand. We launched it at night. So far, we have issued about 780,000 passes," Lysenko said.