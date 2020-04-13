Some 780,000 digital passes issued in Moscow since the service’s launch

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow residents have already applied about 780,000 digital passes for movement across the city since this mechanism was launched on the Mayor’s Office official website, Eduard Lysenko, director of the Moscow’s Department of Informational Technologies said in an interview for the Ekho Moskvy radio station.
"This option is in very high demand. We launched it at night. So far, we have issued about 780,000 passes," Lysenko said.
He speculated that only 1.5 million work passes will be issued until the end of April. These passes do not limit people’s routes or location in the city. As for single use passes, they will be difficult to count, Lysenko said.
On April 11, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin signed an order, which introduces special digital passes for trips across Moscow and the Moscow Region via personal and public transport. Applications for these passes can be filed starting April 13, 2020. Starting Wednesday, April 15, these passes will be mandatory for trips across the city. Walking is still allowed without passes, although set rules and restrictions must be complied with.