Court in Rostov-on-Don sentences scientist to 7.5 years in jail for high treason

"The court found Temirev guilty under article 275 of the Criminal Code (High Treason) and sentenced him to seven years and six months in a maximum security penitentiary. Also, Temirev’s freedom will be restricted for one year after the prison term," the court’s spokeswoman said.

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. A court in Rostov has sentenced Doctor of Technical Science Alexei Temirev, of Novocherkassk, to 7.5 years in a maximum security penitentiary for high treason. The court’s press-service told TASS Temirev’s trial was fast-tracked.

The convict decided against appealing the sentence, which has already entered into force. The details of the case were not disclosed, because some pertinent information was classified.

According to TASS sources in the law enforcement, the federal security service FSB charged Temirev with sharing information about equipment he had worked on at the design bureau together with his graduate student from Vietnam and with passing state secrets to that country.

Alexei Temirev’s arrest came into the limelight two years ago. A member of Moscow’s Public Monitoring Commission broke the news. On July 19, 2018 a court in Moscow issued a warrant for his arrest. The scientist was charged with high treason under article 275 of the Criminal Code. He faced a maximum punishment of 20 years in jail. At the moment of detention Temirev was 64. He emphatically dismissed the charges throughout the pretrial investigation. According to information available from open sources, Temirev was the chief of the small innovative business venture Mekhatronika and founder of the design bureau Intelligent Robust Integrated Systems.