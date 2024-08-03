Cygnus cargo spacecraft launch to ISS rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather

NEW YORK, August 3. /TASS/. The US company SpaceX has put off the launch of a Cygnus cargo spacecraft that will carry supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), the company said in a statement.

"Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today’s launch," SpaceX wrote on its X page, adding that the next launch opportunity was Sunday, August 4.

The Cygnus spacecraft, which is to be carried on the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, was scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:29 a.m. EDT Saturday.