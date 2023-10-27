Scientists organize additional biodiversity studies sites near Norilsk

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Experts of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch during the biodiversity expedition in the Norilsk Industrial District organized additional 20 research sites, where 18 sites will be used to study reservoirs, and 2 two sites - to study animals and plants ashore, the scientists said in a report obtained by TASS.

"Biodiversity studies of aquatic ecosystems have been carried out at 37 sites on different reservoirs as per the plan to study aquatic ecosystems' biodiversity, where 18 of these sites have been organized additionally in 2023 for a more detailed study of the impact's limits. <...> The terrestrial ecosystems' studies were conducted at 20 sites at different distances from the company's assets. Two new research sites have been organized to clarify the impact's limits," the document reads.

In addition to Norilsk, scientists will conduct more detailed studies to see conditions of reservoirs, animals, soils and vegetation cover in Kayerkan, Nadezhda, Talnakh, Medvezhka and near the Norilsk airport. The biodiversity studies at the sites located at different distances from (Norilsk Nickel's) industrial assets continue in the following directions: soils, plants, birds, mammals, amphibians and reptiles, invertebrates and aquatic ecosystems.

About expedition

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. This work has extended into three regions - the Kola Peninsula, the Krasnoyarsk Region's north and the Trans-Baikal Region. The current survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.