Nobel laureates in chemistry officially announced after morning leak

STOCKHOLM, October 4. /TASS/. The Nobel Committee of Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences has announced the winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 in an official ceremony. As stated in a press release inadvertently sent ahead of time in the morning, the Nobel Prize was awarded to two Americans, Moungi Bawendi and Louise Brus, and Alexey Ekimov of Russia.

The press release said that "the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2023 rewards the discovery and development of quantum dots."

"The Nobel Laureates in Chemistry 2023 have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The particles, which are called quantum dots, are now of great importance in nanotechnology," the Nobel Committee said.

"Quantum dots now illuminate computer monitors and television screens based on QLED technology. They also add nuance to the light of some LED lamps, and biochemists and doctors use them to map biological tissue," the statement explained.

According to Swedish experts, "quantum dots are thus bringing the greatest benefit to humankind." Researchers believe that "in the future they could contribute to flexible electronics, tiny sensors, thinner solar cells and encrypted quantum communication," so the exploration of the potential of these tiny particles is only beginning.