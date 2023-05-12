Russian cosmonauts complete spacewalk that lasted over 5 hours

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who is also a TASS special reporter on the ISS, concluded extravehicular activity one hour earlier while completing all planned work, according to the broadcast from Roscosmos space corporation.

As part of their spacewalk the cosmonauts opened and integrated a thermal regulation radiator during extravehicular activity, which was placed on the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka on April 19.

Prokopiev and Petelin started their spacewalk at 18:47 Moscow time on Friday. The cosmonauts completed their tasks faster than originally planned, and spent 5 hours and 14 minutes outside the station. According to initial data, the spacewalk was supposed to last 6 hours and 18 minutes.