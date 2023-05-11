Roscosmos, Russian Academy of Sciences work on mission to deliver soil from Venus

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian specialists are already working on the Venera-B mission, which will be able to deliver samples of soil and atmosphere from the the neighboring planet, the Roscosmos press service told TASS.

"Specialists of the Roscosmos state corporation and the Russian Academy of Sciences are working on the possibility of returning samples of Venus' soil, atmosphere and aerosols to Earth (on the Venus-B mission)," the press service said.

According to it, the concept of the mission implies the sequential launch of completely new spacecraft for search, recovery and landing.