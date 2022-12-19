Roscosmos specialists detect potential leak in Soyuz spacecraft’s exterior

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Mission Control specialists detected a potential leak in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft during the analysis of the imagery of its exterior, Roscosmos announced on Monday.

"Today, the external surface of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was inspected. The visual materials transmitted to Earth helped locate a potential leak in the spaceship’s instrumentation/equipment compartment. Specialists continue analyzing the data received," the Russian space agency said.

As Roscosmos specified, the temperature inside the Soyuz spacecraft went down while remaining within acceptable limits.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the orbital outpost sustained damage to the exterior of its instrumentation/equipment compartment on December 15. Owing to this, Roscosmos cosmonauts cancelled their scheduled spacewalk.

As Roscosmos specified on December 17, a radiator of the spaceship’s external thermal regulator leaked. Roscosmos Executive Director for Manned Space Programs Sergey Krikalyov explained that the spacecraft’s exterior could have been damaged as a result of a tiny piece of space debris striking the radiator.