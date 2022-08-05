First launch of Gonets satellite from Vostochny space center due Oct. 22 — source

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The first launch of three Gonets satellites from the Vostochny space center in Russia’s Far East is scheduled for late October, a rocket and space industry source has told TASS.

"The launch of Gonets satellites from Vostochny may take place on October 22," the source said.

The exact launch date will depend on readiness of Skif-D, the first spacecraft of the Sfera satellite constellation currently being created by the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company (part of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos).

Earlier, the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company announced it had started to manufacture the Skif-D communications satellite, due to be launched in October 2022. The work began in the second half of 2020, but designers had to face certain difficulties, caused by Western sanctions and partners’ refusal to supply the necessary equipment. However, all foreign elements were promptly replaced with their domestically produced counterparts.

Skif satellites have been designed to ensure broadband internet access and are being developed under the Sfera program, announced in 2018. The Sfera project will also include remote sensing satellites. Overall, the orbital constellation will comprise about 380 spacecraft. Sfera will also help Russia to organize widespread traffic of unmanned vehicles, both aerial and ground ones.