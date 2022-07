ISS, July 21. /TASS/. Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is also a reporter for TASS, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti jointly installed an adapter for the European Robotic Arm on the Poisk module, Roscosmos said on Telegram.

Roscosmos said an ERA adapter will later be installed on the Rassvet module in order to install it on the Nauka module.

The extravehicular activity lasted for more than three hours now. The spacewalkers earlier launched 10 nanosatellites.