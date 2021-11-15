Blinken: Russia’s alleged anti-satellite missile test imperils space exploration

WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia’s alleged test of an anti-satellite missile will obstruct the exploration of outer space for all nations.

According to Blinken, Russia conducted on Monday a "destructive" test of an anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites and that test resulted in "over fifteen hundred pieces of trackable orbital debris."

"Russia, despite its claims of opposing the weaponization of outer space, is willing to jeopardize the long-term sustainability of outer space and imperil the exploration and use of outer space by all nations through its reckless and irresponsible behavior," Blinken stated.