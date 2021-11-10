Space debris to approach international orbital outpost on November 12, Roscosmos predicts

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. A fragment of China’s Fengyun-1C weather satellite will approach the International Space Station (ISS) on November 12, the Russian space agency Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary data, a fragment of the Fengyun-1C satellite will fly close to the International Space Station at about 4 hours in the morning Moscow time on November 12. Currently, trajectories are being calculated and near-miss parameters are being specified," Roscosmos said.

The Fengyun-1C is a Chinese weather satellite. On January 11, 2007, China successfully tested its anti-satellite weapon. The FY-1C weather satellite of the Fengyun series orbiting at an altitude of 865 km was destroyed by a direct hit of an anti-satellite missile launched from a mobile launcher at the Xichang space center.