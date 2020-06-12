Cosmonauts at ISS congratulate fellow citizens on Russia Day

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who are now onboard the International Space Station, congratulated all Russians on Russia Day.

"This holiday symbolizes the power and might of the Russian state, uniting everyone who is proud of the heroic past of our country, looks with confidence to its future, and enthusiastically and responsibly builds its present," Ivanishin said in a video posted on the website of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

In his turn, Vagner wished everyone patience, success and achieving goals. "Let you be surrounded by love, happiness and peace, calm, prosperity and harmony," he said. "For each of us, Russia is our homeland, places dear to our hearts, home and close people," Vagner said. The cosmonaut noted that these values will unite citizens, encourage them to commit deeds and actions for the benefit of their beloved country.

Currently, five crew members are onboard the ISS. Besides Ivanishin and Vagner these are NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy, Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken.

Russia Day is a state holiday celebrated since 1992 on the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR). Earlier Roscosmos told TASS that Ivanishin and Vagner would have a day off on June 12.