New Oryol multiple use spacecraft to begin tests in 2024

The first Oryol flight model is scheduled for launch in 2023. The spacecraft would be carried from Vostochny Cosmodrome by Angara-A5 missile. The flight would involve start, orbital operations and safe spacecraft capsule landing.

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The second flight model of the upcoming Russian Oryol Spacecraft is scheduled for space flights in 2024 and 2025, says CEO of Energia Rocket and Space Company Nikolai Sevastianov.

"The second flight product that will test the life support system, is scheduled for launch to the International Space Station in non-piloted mode in 2024.The piloted flight that would dock to the ISS would also be conducted on the second flight product in 2025," Sevastianov said. The CEO said that the design documents for the new spaceship are being developed and the production is being prepared.

Earlier, Russian Space Agency CEO Dmitry Rogozin told TASS that Energia has already made several elements for the upcoming Oryol spacecraft.

Unlike the Soyuz spacecraft currently in use, the Oryol spacecraft (previously known as Federation) would be multiple-use. The spacecraft interior would be much bigger, and the crew would be extended to six people (versus Soyuz’s three). Oryol would be able to fly autonomously for 30 days, and up to 1 year as a part of a space station. The spacecraft is supposed to conduct its first non-piloted flight to the Moon in 2028.