Roscosmos plans to conduct over 40 space launches in 2020

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos has scheduled the launches of over 40 space rockets in 2020, Roscosmos told TASS on Monday.
"In 2020, Russia plans to carry out more than 40 space rocket launches," Roscosmos said in a statement.
Roscosmos will conduct space launches from the Baikonur, Vostochny and Plesetsk spaceports and the space center in French Guiana, the statement says.
Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier presented a video during a press conference at the Vostochny spaceport, according to which twenty launches of the Soyuz carrier rocket had been scheduled for 2020. In particular, five of them will be conducted from the Vostochny cosmodrome while two others will involve crewed missions to the International Space Station.
Russia also plans to resume the tests of the Angara carrier rocket and continue the launches of Proton-M carriers.
In 2019, Russia carried out 25 space launches.