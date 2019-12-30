Roscosmos plans to conduct over 40 space launches in 2020

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos has scheduled the launches of over 40 space rockets in 2020, Roscosmos told TASS on Monday.

"In 2020, Russia plans to carry out more than 40 space rocket launches," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Roscosmos will conduct space launches from the Baikonur, Vostochny and Plesetsk spaceports and the space center in French Guiana, the statement says.