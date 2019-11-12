Corrupt officials removed from Vostochny spaceport construction

"The Russian president’s criticism is absolutely founded. Naturally, he is informed about details. We also know in details who did what and are glad that these persons have long been removed from the construction site and are serving their prison terms," Rogozin said, responding to a question about Putin’s criticism of corruption at the Vostochny space center.

The Roscosmos chief thus responded to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s harsh criticism of the Vostochny spaceport’s construction. The Russian leader said at a government meeting on Monday that criminal cases and jailings had failed to stem theft at the Vostochny spaceport’s construction site.

NUR-SULTAN, November 12. /TASS/. Persons involved in corruption schemes during the Vostochny spaceport construction in the Russian Far East have been removed from the project, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

The corruption cases relate to 2014 when mass violations were exposed at the construction site, the Roscosmos chief said.

"The construction of the spaceport’s second stage is based on completely different principles. The process has been placed under the treasury’s control and funds are allocated through the treasury’s letter of credit. So far, we have no grounds today to get concerned that money is spent ineffectively. There are no alarming facts either," the Roscosmos chief said.

Russian President Putin said at a government meeting on Monday that dozens of criminal cases and jailings had failed to stem theft at the Vostochny spaceport construction site.

The Russian leader spoke about the need to ensure strict, purposeful and transparent spending of budget funds in the defense sphere and noted that he had numerously made similar demands in other areas, including the construction of Russia’s first civilian spaceport in the Far East.

"It has been stated a hundred times: you must work transparently because large funds are allocated. This project is actually of the national scope! But, despite this, hundreds of millions, hundreds of millions [of rubles] are stolen! Several dozen criminal cases have been opened, the courts have already passed verdicts and some are serving their prison terms. However, things have not been put in order there the way it should have been done," the Russian president said.