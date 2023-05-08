Russia’s UN envoy criticizes Zelensky’s plan to cancel Victory Day celebration on May 9

UNITED NATIONS, May 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to cancel the celebration of victory over Nazism on May 9 caused indignation not only across the CIS, but also in Ukraine, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Monday.

"Today we have learned about President Zelensky’s decision to declare May 8 in Ukraine as the day of the victory over Nazism. It, of course, caused indignation not only across the CIS, but also in Ukraine itself because there are many people, for whom May 9 is a sacred day," the diplomat said.

Zelensky on Monday signed a decree to celebrate Day of Europe on May 9, starting this year. Also on Monday, he submitted a bill to the legislature that would move Victory Day to May 8.