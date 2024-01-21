Four out of six people onboard Falcon 10 plane alive — Russian aviation authority

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Four people, who were onboard the Falcon 10 jet that disappeared from radars in Afghanistan, are reportedly alive, two others are still missing, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said.

"According to reports from the Russian embassy in Afghanistan, the local rescue service has found the Falcon 10 plane. According to preliminary information, four out of the six people, who were onboard the plane, are alive (having various injuries). Information about the other two is being verified," it said.

Radio contact with a Falcon 10 jet flying from Thailand to Moscow was lost on Saturday evening when it was near Afghanistan’s border with Tajikistan. There were six people, including two Russian nationals onboard. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case following the crash.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport said earlier that a rescue team had been sent to the presumable crash site.