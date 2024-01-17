Ukrainian Tochka-U missile destroyed by Russian air defense in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attempted an attack on Russia’s Bryansk Region from a Tochka-U missile system; no one was hurt, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian terrorists made an attempt to attack facilities in the territory of the Surazhsky district with the use of a Tochka-U missile system. Russian defense ministry’s air defense systems intercepted and destroyed the aerial target. No one was hurt. One residential house was damaged. Windows were broken in a building in the territory of an industrial enterprise," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Boromaz, emergencies services are working on the site.