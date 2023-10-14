Russian embassy taking part in search operation for missing Russian mountaineer

NEW DELHI, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to Nepal is taking an active part in the search and rescue operation for Nadezhda Oleneva, a multiple Russian mountaineering champion who went missing while climbing Dhaulagiri Mountain in the Himalayas.

Russian Ambassador to Nepal Alexey Novikov told TASS in a phone call that on Sunday morning a search and rescue helicopter is planned to be urgently deployed to the incident area.

"Our athlete was taking part in the expedition to Dhaulagiri Mountain that stands 8,167 meters above sea level, which was organized by the Russian Sports Ministry and the Russian Mountaineering Federation. According to the information available to the embassy, on the afternoon of October 14, the Russian woman fell into an ice crevasse when her group were making an ascent. We are staying in touch with the Himalayan Guides travel company that took part in the organization of the ascent," Novikov said.

The ambassador added that the helicopter could not fly there due to heavy fog in the search area.

"We are staying in constant contact with the corresponding agencies and organizations of Nepal and are ready to provide any assistance," the Russian ambassador added.