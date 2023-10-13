Middle East on brink of full-scale war, Russian envoy to UN warns

UNITED NATIONS, October 14. /TASS/. The Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya warned.

"The region is on the brink of a full scale war and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," he told reporters following a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Let me be clear: the responsibility for the looming war in the Middle East, to a large extent, lies on the United States," he told.

"We shouldn't ignore that the current flare-up of violence happens against the background with real systematic violations of the decisions of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, including the illegal expansion of settlements, which is regularly condemned by the vast majority of UN member states," he said.

Nebenzya added that Russia unequivocally condemned "extreme brutality, killings and the horrifying scale of violence." "Any killings and violence against peaceful civilians, both Israeli and Palestinian citizens, is inadmissible," the Russian envoy stressed.