OTTAWA, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is considering an option to fill an extradition request for Yaroslav Hunka, who served in the SS Division ‘Galicia,’ and who was honored in the Canadian Parliament on September 22, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said.

"Russia is examining the Hunka story. It is possible that a criminal case will be initiated and a request for his extradition will subsequently be filed," Stepanov said in a statement, published by the embassy.

Last week, the Associated Press news agency published photos showing that as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was addressing the Canadian parliament on September 22, the audience cheered Hunka, who during World War II fought in the 1st Ukrainian Division, also known as the SS Galician Division. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow would not "tolerate the Canadian liberals’ flirtation with Nazism," adding that the special ceremony honoring Hunka "characterizes the ruling regime of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau perfectly.".