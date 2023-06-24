Moskva River temporarily closed to vessel traffic

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Moskva River has been temporarily closed to vessel traffic, Moscow’s Department of Transport said in a statement on Saturday.

"According to the Moscow Canal federal organization, the Moskva River has been temporarily closed to traffic. The operation of piers has also been limited," the statement reads.

Earlier on Saturday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced that counter-terrorism measures were in effect in the city. Moscow’s Department of Transport said that south-bound buses might be delayed or canceled. In addition, all mass events have been canceled in Moscow. However, all of the city’s services continue to operate normally and there are no movement restrictions.

On Friday, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him.