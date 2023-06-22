Russian cosmonauts complete spacewalk that lasted over 6 hours — broadcast

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, who is also a TASS correspondent aboard the International Space Station (ISS), completed their extravehicular activity shortly before midnight on Thursday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos.

The cosmonauts began the spacewalk by opening hatches of the Poisk module at 5:24 p.m. on Thursday. The cosmonauts coped with their tasks quicker than planned, spending six hours and 23 minutes in outer space.