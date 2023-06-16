Russian forces destroy Ukrainian attack helicopter in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, June 16. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have destroyed a Mi-8 attack helicopter of the Ukrainian armed forces, a spokesperson for the region’s emergencies services has told reporters.

In his words, two Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters attempted to fire rockets in the Mikhailovka-Sergeyevka direction, but the projectiles fell 200 meters short of the target.

"One helicopter was shot down as a result of a professional and coordinated response by Russian anti-aircraft crews," he said. "The helicopter was shot down 7 kilometers away from the military unit’s defense line.".