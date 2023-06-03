Andrey Rublev’s Trinity icon to remain in Christ the Savior Cathedral for year — patriarch

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s most renowned icon Trinity created by medieval artist Andrey Rublev will remain in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral for a year, and then it will be returned to its historical place in the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, located outside Moscow, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Saturday.

"Tomorrow I will not be able to be in this church and in Lavra in general, because we are going to pray in front of the returned icon Trinity in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Then within a year, this miraculous image will remain in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, so that Muscovites and visitors of the capital could worship this sacred object. And later this icon will return here, to its historical place in this church," he said after an all-night vigil at the Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, the largest Russian monastery.