Sergey Mironov reelected as chairman of A Just Russia - For Truth party

ISTRA /outside Moscow/, May 20. /TASS/. The congress of the A Just Russia - For Truth political party have reelected Sergey Mironov as chairman, and Zakhar Prilepin and Gennady Semigin as his co-chairs, TASS reported on Saturday.

Voting was conducted by secret ballot. Under the party’s charter, the chair and co-chairs are elected for 2.5 years.

"Having counted votes cast by secret ballot, the counting commission found that the votes were distributed as follows: in favor - 194, against - 1. Thus, <...> the counting commission ruled to declare that party member Sergey Mikhailovich Mironov is elected as chairman of the socialist party A Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth for the next 2.5 years," said Valery Gartung, chair of the congress’ counting commission.

Gartung added that Semigin secured 191 votes, with 4 votes against. Prilepin received 193 votes, with two votes against. Prilepin, who had recently survived an assassination attempt, could not attend the congress in person.