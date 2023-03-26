Regular flights between Vladivostok and Harbin resumed after three-year pause

VLADIVOSTOK, March 26. /TASS/. Regular flights between the Russian city of Vladivostok and the Chinese city of Harbin resumed on Sunday after a three-year pause. The governor of the Primorsky Region Oleg Kozhemyako, who heads the regional business mission flew the first plane.

"We are leaving on the first regular flight with a business mission. The program is full. High-level meetings in Harbin and Beijing," Kozhemyako wrote on his Telegram channel.

Talking to reporters before the flight, the governor said that the current trip, in particular, will help expand cooperation between the Primorsky Region and the border provinces of China, Heilongjiang and Jilin.

"As Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin pointed out, now we need to turn our course to the east, and for these purposes we need to strengthen border cooperation. Therefore, our trip, the first one on the newly opened flight of the Aurora airline, will provide an opportunity to establish relations directly with the border provinces of Jilin, Heilongjiang, [organize] building up trade relations, tourist exchanges. <...> The tasks ahead are to establish contacts, build the route that will enable the inhabitants of our region to fully use all the potential that China has," the governor said.

He noted that the role of Primorsky Region in the relations between the two countries is great and predetermined by its geographical position and long-standing ties with China.

"I think that the role of the Primorsky Region in the newly built infrastructure of relations between China and Russia is already predetermined by its geographical location, and the border, and those long-standing economic, social, cultural ties that exist in the south of Primorsky Region. <...> It seems to me that up to 30-40% of cargo turnover, social, cultural ties, and tourism will pass through the Primorsky Region," Kozhemyako added.

According to the online time-table of the Vladivostok airport, the plane took off for Harbin at 11:29 local time (04:29 a.m. Moscow time).

Flights are operated by Aurora Airlines. According to the press service of the airport, Airbus A319 aircraft will fly this route three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. "From March 28, the Aurora airline resumes flights on the Vladivostok-Beijing route, also with a frequency of 3 times a week on Airbus A319 (2 flights on Tuesday, 1 flight on Saturday)," the press service of the airport said.