Russia, China convinced that nuclear war must never be unleashed — joint statement

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia and China are convinced that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be unleashed, according to the Joint Statement on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, on Tuesday after their talks in Moscow.

"Stressing the importance of the joint statement by the leaders of the five countries, which possess nuclear weapons, on the prevention of a nuclear war and an arms race, the sides once again state that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it must never be unleashed," the document reads.

The countries called on all signatory countries to make efforts to "reduce the risk of unleashing a nuclear war and any armed conflict between states possessing nuclear weapons," it says. "Amid the degradation of relations between nuclear powers, measures to reduce strategic risks must be incorporated into general efforts to bring down tension between states, form more constructive relations and reduce to the minimum grounds for discrepancies in the area of security."

"All nuclear powers must not deploy nuclear weapons outside their national territories and must withdraw all their nuclear weapons placed abroad," the statement emphasizes.