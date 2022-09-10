Putin unveils Moscow Sun revolving observation wheel at VDNKh exhibition center

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin attended, via video conference, the opening ceremony of the Moscow Sun revolving observation wheel at the All-Russian Exhibition Center, known as the VDNKh, on Saturday, marked as Moscow City Day in the Russian capital.

The president and the mayor contacted the builders of the Ferris wheel online from Zaryadye Park.

"It is a unique [construction], 140 meters high. There is nothing like that in Europe," Putin appreciated and thanked those involved in its construction for their contribution to development of the recreation and entertainment sector in Moscow.

"It is very important for people to have a chance to chill out with their family and friends," the president noted.

Sobyanin said at the opening ceremony that the previous Ferris wheel at the VDNKh "was not very good, as it was outdated and physically obsolete."

"[Now] it is Europe’s largest Ferris wheel. It was the London [Eye] before, but from now on, London’s is second," the mayor said.

At an overall height of 140 meters, the VDNKh’s open revolving observation wheel is the tallest in Europe. Mounted on the wheel are 30 cabins, and one in six has a transparent floor. The air conditioning, lighting and heating systems as well as an emergency button and audio system are installed in the cabins. One complete rotation of the Moscow Sun takes about 18 minutes 40 seconds, with capacity of up to 450 passengers.