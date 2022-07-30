UK’s Johnson could identify as woman for NATO Secretary General race - diplomat

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could identify as a woman to take part in the race for NATO Secretary Generals’ office, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel Saturday.

Earlier, a TASS source in Brussels international institutions said that Johnson does not have a single chance to become a new NATO Secretary General, in particular, because he is not a woman and does not represent a new NATO member state.

"Nothing prevents Boris Johnson from suddenly discovering an inner woman. Trendy, bold, his style," Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, the number of genders recognized in NATO member states makes it possible to Johnson to pick one that fits him most.

"Even if NATO will choose from people calling themselves women, they can always suddenly discover an inner man or some other gender," the diplomat added.