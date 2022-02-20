Zelensky's statements mean he is not going to implement Minsk agreements - Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Statements by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky indicate that he cannot, does not want, or not going to comply with the Minsk agreements, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Putin at the moment has every reason not to consider President Zelensky as a person who is ready, able and willing to implement the Minsk Package of Measures," Peskov said. "If we consider all Zelensky’s statements in total, they mean that he either cannot, does not want, or not going to do this," he concluded.

He stressed that the settlement in the south-east of Ukraine should be discussed between the authorities of the country and representatives of Donbass, Russia is not a party to the conflict.

"The Ukrainian side and Mr. [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky declare the discussion of the settlement in the southeast as the main goal. But we are not a party to the conflict. And the discussion in the southeast should be between President Zelensky and the region’s representatives," Peskov said.

The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17. The Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics reported some of the most intensive shelling by Kiev forces in recent months. The shelling damaged some civilian facilities.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the increasing threat of hostilities.