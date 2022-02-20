Russia reports 147,296 people recovered from coronavirus per day

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The number of people who have recovered after coronavirus in Russia increased over the day by 147,296 against 191,098 the day before. In total, 12,365,238 patients recovered, the federal operational headquarters for combating coronavirus told reporters on Sunday.

The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, increased to 80.45% of the total number of cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 170,699 per day to 15,370,419, the headquarters said. In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 1.12%. At the same time, 10,372 people with coronavirus were hospitalized, which is 33.1% lower than the day before.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 745 per day, to 345,500. Meanwhile, 798 deaths were reported the day before. Conditional lethality (the final can be determined only after the pandemic ends) decreased to 2.25%.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 6,388 over the day against 6,874 the day before. In relative terms, the increase was 0.24%. In total, 2,664,189 coronavirus cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths due to coronavirus increased by 84 from 87 the day before, to 40,615. The number of recoveries in Moscow increased by 19,481 to 2,418,457.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg increased by 16,599 over the past day against 18,042 the day before. In total, 1,376,809 coronavirus cases have been registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of recoveries in St. Petersburg increased by 9,143 to 1,120,169, the number of deaths increased by 82 to 31,258.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Moscow region increased by 4,187 over the day against 5,188 the day before. In total, 923,202 coronavirus cases have been detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of recoveries in the Moscow region increased by 6,005, to 773,237, the number of deaths - by 34 to 14,020.