WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is ready to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the appropriate time, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary is ready to meet with Foreign Minister Lavrov at the appropriate time. And the Secretary communicated that very clearly to the [Russian] foreign minister," the spokesperson said.