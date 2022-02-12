Russian Foreign Ministry confirms Blinken’s request for phone talk with Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirms that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has requested to hold a phone talk with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on February 12, the Russian diplomatic agency told TASS.

"We confirm," the ministry said.

The US Secretary of State said earlier that he was planning to hold a phone conversation with Lavrov on Saturday. The heads of the Russian and US diplomatic agencies held their latest phone talk on February 1. At that time, Lavrov urged the United States to compel Kiev to implement the Minsk Accords instead of whipping up hostile rhetoric and delivering weapons to Ukraine.