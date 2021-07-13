Russia has no illusions on breakthroughs in ties with US after Geneva summit - envoy

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow does not believe that the Russian-US summit in Geneva helped to really improve relations between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in his speech at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

"We don’t cherish illusions on pivotal breakthroughs," Antonov said, according to a statement published on the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in the US.

"Over the past years, too many mutual claims and contradictions have accumulated, which cannot be resolved in a single jerk. However, there are opportunities for positive dynamics. They are opened by achieving the understanding about the advisability of restoring systemic contacts on key issues of the bilateral and international agenda," he noted.

"To make every effort to prevent any armed conflict"

Russia believes it is necessary to do everything to prevent any armed conflict with the US, which would inevitably create a threat of escalation, up to a nuclear one, Russian Ambassador to the United States said.

"We believe it is necessary to make every effort to prevent any armed conflict between our countries, which could inevitably trigger escalation up to a nuclear level," Antonov said

Meeting between deputy foreign policy chiefs

Russia expects to hold a meeting at the level of deputy foreign policy chiefs on strategic stability, Antonov said.

"We expect in the coming weeks to hold a kick-off meeting between delegations of agencies led by deputy foreign ministers. The point of departure could be a review of the current concerns in strategic field, which both sides have," Antonov said.

Cyber security cooperation

Moscow believes cooperation with Washington in ensuring security in cyber space is one of priorities, Antonov said.

"Another priority issue is fostering joint work in the cyber security field," Antonov said. "By the way, according to US sources, most cyber attacks worldwide are carried out from electronic addresses in US soil. In 2020, 45 cyber attacks were registered against Russian facilities, 35 of which were coordinated from America.".

New resolution on Syria

Russia expects that drawing up a new resolution on Syria in the UN Security Council will facilitate political settlement of the conflict in this Arab state, Antonov said.

The diplomat noted that "one more important outcome of the past days" is coordinating Russian and US efforts on "ironing out the situation in Syria."

"Thanks to close cooperation between our representatives in New York, a resolution was adopted in the UN Security Council on a challenging issue of cross-border supplies of humanitarian aid to Syrians. We believe that this decision will contribute to achieving political settlement in the Arab republic as soon as possible and to stabilizing the situation in the Middle East in general," Antonov stressed.