Russkiy Mir projects promote values of Russian culture, says Putin

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted participants in the 13th Assembly of the Russkiy Mir (Russian World) Foundation that opened on Saturday in the city of Yaroslavl in central European Russia.

"The Foundation’s educational, publishing and artistic projects are always interesting and challenging. They promote the values of the Russian literature and culture, help expand the common Russian-speaking information space and boost Russia’s authority in the world," the president said in a greeting telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

The president drew special attention to the specific cultural atmosphere in the city of Yaroslavl and expressed confidence that it would inspire participants in the Assembly for constructive work.

Yaroslavl is hosting the 13th Russkiy Mir Assembly on November 1 through 4. It is attended by about 800 experts and public activists from 70 world nations.

The Russkiy Mir Assembly is an annual international forum organized by the Russkiy Mir Foundation in a Russian city ahead of Russia’s national holiday, Unity Day, marked on November 4. In 2018, the Assembly was held in Tver.

Established by a presidential decree on June 21, 2007, the Russkiy Mir Foundation popularizes the Russian language and culture, supports programs for the study and development of the Russian language.