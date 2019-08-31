About 750 protesters taking part in unsanctioned rally in central Moscow

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. About 750 people are participating in an unsanctioned rally in downtown Moscow, the capital’s police told TASS on Saturday.

"About 750 people are taking part in a public event in central Moscow, which was not authorized by Moscow authorities," the spokesperson for Moscow police said.

The protesters gathered at Chistye Prudy area on Saturday and walked to Pushkin Square, TASS reported from the scene. The march had not been sanctioned by Moscow authorities. Nevertheless, police officers and National Guard members were not obstructing the rally, but were warning that the protesters were forbidden to walk on the roadway.