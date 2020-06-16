{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Prisoner swap with US being weighed and Czech-Russian spat explodes

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 16
Paul Whelan AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
Paul Whelan
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Vedomosti: American Paul Whelan sentenced for espionage, may be swapped for Russians jailed in US

Read also
Spy swap in the offing? Exchange for Whelan to be considered after sentence, says lawyer

On June 15, the Moscow City Court sentenced US national Paul Whelan to 16 years behind bars for spying against Russia. Whelan was found guilty under article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage). His attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov said earlier that the US citizen would not be opposed to a pardon. He also disclosed that after the verdict enters into force, Whelan’s exchange for Russian nationals Konstantin Yaroshenko or Viktor Bout currently jailed in the US may be discussed.

Vedomosti asked a source close to Russian intelligence whether such an exchange is possible in the near future. The source admitted that such a prisoner swap may be in the works, however, this is a sensitive issue, and the parties may take a long time to reach an agreement.

Russia and the US may be discussing a swap for Bout and Yaroshenko, as the issue of their early release or extradition has been raised many times by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the source added, stressing however that it is still too early to say whether the matter has been settled.

The potential offer to swap Bout and Yaroshenko for Whelan is explained by the poor medical treatment that those citizens, especially Yaroshenko, have received in US prisons, the source continued. The criminal cases are also quite similar, the source told Vedomosti, as Bout and Yaroshenko were jailed as a result of provocations by US special services. The only difference is that Bout and Yaroshenko were detained outside US territory, while Whelan had come to Moscow to get "a USB drive about his trips to Russia," the newspaper’s source concluded.

 

Izvestia: Diplomatic rift erupts between Russia and the Czech Republic

Read also
‘Poison plot’ against Prague politicians was pure fabrication, admits Czech PM

A diplomatic brouhaha broke out between Moscow and Prague in the wake of the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic and Russia’s tit-for-tat measures announced shortly thereafter. The relations between both states soured in late April, when Prague officials took down a monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev. Following that, Respekt, a Czech magazine, published a story accusing Russia of sending a spy carrying poison to Prague in an alleged attempt on the life of several Czech officials. The Russian embassy dismissed the article as a provocation.

Izvestia asked Russian MP Anton Morozov, member of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Committee on International Affairs, whether the diplomatic scandal between Moscow and Prague would affect the relations between both states. The lawmaker noted that Russian-Czech relations had been friendly since the Soviet era. "We had been very close with Czechoslovakia. However, it is clear that those who are stage-managing the geopolitical scene in Eastern Europe are trying to drive a wedge between Russia and all our neighbors in the region," the MP told Izvestia. He added that until recently, the Czech Republic had maintained a neutral stance regarding Russia.

"However, this does not suit Prague’s Western handlers. So they are trying to drive a wedge between our states through machinations, fake news and deliberately false information in the media and through the intelligence services," the legislator said, urging Russia and the Czech Republic to take measures to maintain friendly relations despite foreign interference.

Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov noted that the Czech ruling elite does not have a unified stance on how to build relations with Russia: Czech President Milos Zeman and Prime Minister Andrej Babis have different views on the matter. "Some are interested in cooperation with Moscow, but, some rail against Russia. The incident with the Marshal Konev monument that attracted a lot of attention had worsened the situation: in a way, it was used to whip up anti-Russian sentiment," the expert told Izvestia.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia eyes beefing up oil and gas exports to India

Read also
Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia

Russia may be looking to expand its oil and gas exports to India, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes, adding that the volume of Russian oil and gas export to India has been rather low so far, despite India having the third largest energy market in the world and the second largest in the Asia-Pacific Region. The main issue is that many other states are successfully importing oil and gas to India, which leads to Russia entering a very competitive market, the newspaper suggests.

However, Moscow can offer the South Asian giant lower prices for oil and gas, which is one of India’s biggest priorities, as its energy industry is developing rapidly while the country is moving away from coal to gas.

"Traditionally, India has been fulfilling its demand for oil and gas through exports from the Middle East," Albert Koroev, a stock market expert with BCS Broker told Rossiyskaya Gazeta. He explained that this is more profitable and accessible than exporting it by sea from Russia. Two-thirds of India’s imported oil and half of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) go through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, India is looking to diversify its import, and it has participated in Russian projects. In early 2020, Rosneft and IndianOil signed a contract for the export of up to 2 mln tonnes of oil to India through the port of Novorossiysk.

Another factor is related to the type of Russian oil, the newspaper notes. Until recently, Russia has only exported ESPO oil to the Asian-Pacific Region. Ekaterina Grushevenko, senior oil and gas analyst of the Energy Center at the Skolkovo Moscow School of Management, told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that Indian oil refineries have a higher demand for heavy and sour crude, while ESPO is lighter and more expensive, which is why it is harder for Russia to compete on the Indian oil market.

However, this year, Russia supplied a record amount of Urals sour crude, which used to be imported solely to European states, to the Asia Pacific market.

As for the export of gas, India is forced to use LNG due to its faraway location from all major gas pipelines, the newspaper pointed out, adding that Russia began to export LNG to India back in 2018, but, its share on the market is quite small. Last year, out of 24 mln tonnes of LNG supplied to India, Russia has provided only 210,000 tonnes. However, Russia can use the current crisis on the gas market to its benefit, claiming some of the Australian or US portion of India's market.

 

Kommersant: US to review its obligations under another non-proliferation agreement

On June 16, the U. S. National Security Council is set to approve an offer by several US government bodies on reviewing the country’s obligations under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), Kommersant writes. Washington wants to exclude heavy attack and reconnaissance drones from the agreement, which would allow US companies to supply them to "unstable" countries, the newspaper reports. Russia has warned that such a step would undermine the non-proliferation regime, however, it is unlikely that the decision by the US administration is subject to change, since Washington wants to squeeze out its competitors from the rapidly expanding, multi-billion-dollar global arms market.

Read also
US not apt to accept Russia’s offer to buy its advanced missile technology — official

In 2021−2022, Russia is set to chair the MTCR. "It is unlikely that Moscow will stand idly by and look on at this unilateral approach to changing the implementation, if not the meaning, of another multilateral regime, and perhaps, Russia will find some European allies on this issue," Russian Council on International Affairs expert Dmitry Stefanovich told Kommersant.

However, the commentator noted that the supply of heavy attack and reconnaissance drones is already taking place. "We cannot say that this radically changes armed confrontation, however, in general, obtaining such systems can expand the possibilities of contactless war, reducing the cost of escalation. This applies both to striking selected targets without manned aviation and to the consequences of losing such systems," Stefanovich explained.

The expert did not rule out, however, that US actions would allow for a "controlled" discussion of the MTCR guidelines based on a consensus, which could potentially establish the conditions for the export of Russian cruise missiles with a range of over 300 km.

 

Kommersant: Russia sees rise in demand for low-priced goods

Read also
Unemployment in Russia doubles

The share of low-priced goods on the daily commodities and food market in Russia has risen to 17.7% in May compared to the average annual figure of 16.9%. Experts see this as a consequence of the reduced income of Russians due to the coronavirus recession, the Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing the data provided by the Nielsen market research company.

The share of the premium price segment has gone down to 34.4% in May compared to the annual average of 35.8%. The newspaper notes that this trend has affected the prices for meat, tea, water, pasta and juice. On average, the annual market share of low-priced pasta products comes to 18.7%, whereas from April 27 to May 24, the share of such products had risen to 22.8%. The same applies to mayonnaise (the share of low-price segment has gone up to 9.5% compared to the average of 7.3%) and chocolates (15.7% compared to 14%). The share of higher-priced pasta products has gone down from 37.1% to 33.7%, while the share of higher-price sweets has dropped from 30.8% to 27.7%.

Konstantin Loktev, retailer director at Nielsen Russia, told Kommersant that nearly a quarter of respondents (24%) mention the novel coronavirus pandemic as the driving factor behind the decreased income of the Russian population. He added that 66% of consumers had noticed that the prices had gone up, while 30% began to look for discount goods more often.

Meanwhile, chief analyst of Aton investment company Victor Dima told Kommersant that the share of discount goods is unlikely to grow, as in the first quarter, supermarket chains had shown a good dynamic of comparable sales, and according to company statements, the second quarter is set to be a success for them as well. He added that the chains are now focused on individual loyalty programs to maintain clients.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Republicans ‘Russia sponsors terror’ bid and China card in disarmament talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 15th
Read more
Atlanta fast food restaurant ablaze amid protests, highways blocked - reports
The protesters blocked several highways in downtown Atlanta, which connect Georgia to other states
Read more
Israel begins steps on creating community in honor of Trump on Golan Heights
Its name will be Ramat Trump
Read more
Press review: Republicans ‘Russia sponsors terror’ bid and China card in disarmament talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 15th
Read more
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Germany: US sanctions against Nord Stream may affect public administration
New sanctions may be imposed on "all firms" that will provide insurance services, modernization of the pipeline network or, for example, retrofitting pipe-laying vessels
Read more
Putin vows Russia will have means to counter hypersonic weapons once other powers get them
The Russian president said earlier that now that Moscow had hypersonic weapons there was no point for other countries to spend so much money to contain Russia
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet pilots crush enemy ships in drills as NATO holds Baltops exercise
The drills included over ten aircraft, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Coronavirus epidemic in Russia reached its peak on May 11
To date, 520,129 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Russia’s population shrinks by 160,300 in January-April - stats agency
The data is not final and will be amended after the quarantine restrictions are lifted
Read more
Putin writes article about WWII
The Russian leader revealed his plans to write an article about the developments before the war during his annual end-of-year news conference in December 2019
Read more
Foreign Ministry decries as absurd western media allegations about Whelan trial ‘stalled’
The Russian diplomats underscored that in the US decades in prison without the right to pardon are envisaged for espionage
Read more
Turkish Defense Ministry begins operation against Kurdistan Workers Party in Iraq
According to the ministry, Turkish military planes are firing at bases where PKK supporters have taken refuge
Read more
Buk-M3 anti-aircraft systems intercept long-range spy drones in western Russia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners practised operating under enemy intensive jamming, according to the military district's press office
Read more
Many abroad believe the world would be more dangerous without Russia - Putin
The Russian President noted that "there are people abroad who want to see the country strong and prosperous"
Read more
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Read more
Date for consultations between Russian, Turkish ministers to be agreed later
The Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday that the Russian foreign and defense ministers planned to travel to Turkey to take part in bilateral consultations on regional problems
Read more
Legislation on sanctions against Russian businessman Prigozhin presented to Congress
Press service of the House Foreign Affairs Committee headed by Engel also said USA must work with European Union partners to encourage them to take similar steps
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 528,000
The daily growth rate reached 1.7% like a day earlier
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Stay at home, watch the show: Kremlin urges Moscow locals to tune into V-Day parade on TV
The Kremlin "fully understands" the decision by some Russian regions to restrict the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Read more
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
Read more
Press review: Republicans take aim at Moscow and is Russia’s gas export kingship in danger
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 11
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet helicopters kick off drills amid NATO’s Baltops exercise
The Baltic Fleet’s drills are running amid NATO’s ongoing Baltops 2020 naval exercise that involves 17 member states and two partner countries, as reported earlier
Read more
Russia to develop state-of-the-art mega-science units’ structure - expert
Russia will develop it over 5-7 years
Read more
Washington demands immediate release of US citizen Whelan
This Monday, June 15, the Moscow City Court found US national Paul Whelan guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in prison
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US bombers over Baltic Sea
It was earlier reported that the Russian Baltic Fleet’s forces and capabilities were tracking the exercise Baltops 2020 of the US Navy and European countries running in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea
Read more
Russia expels two Czech embassy employees in tit-for-tat diplomatic spat
They must leave Russia by June 17
Read more
Two planes collide tangentially at Pulkovo airport, no injuries - source
The airport is working as normal
Read more
Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request
The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Read more
Foreigners in Russia will be able to extend their stay - Internal Affairs Ministry
The period of temporary stay, temporary or permanent residence for foreign citizens with whom it expired starting March 15 to June 15, 2020, was suspended
Read more
First launch of Russia’s upgraded Rokot-M carrier rocket planned for 2022
The upgraded Russian Rokot-M carrier rocket will get a domestic control system instead of the Ukrainian version installed on previous launch vehicles, the Khrunichev Center CEO informed
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
North Korea vows to deploy forces to demilitarized zones
Earlier North Korea warned the South that its armed forces were preparing an act of retaliation over spreading leaflets insulting its supreme leadership
Read more
Protests in US not to reduce possibility of Trump’s reelection, says expert
"On the contrary, the protests deepen divide in American society with regard to cultural values", Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Russian Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov said
Read more
Russia sends note of protest to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over Russophobic actions
On June 12, Russia Day, a series of images were projected on the building of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, which, according to the Russian diplomats, are of an insulting nature
Read more
Russian foreign, defense ministers to visit Turkey on June 14
Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu will arrive in Turkey heading the Russian interdepartmental delegation to hold consultations on regional issues
Read more
Russia won’t turn blind eye to Czech Republic’s hostile moves, vows Kremlin
On June 5, the Russian embassy in Prague received an official note from the Czech Foreign Ministry informing it about the decision to expel two diplomatic mission staffers from the republic
Read more
Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Russians on Russia Day
"It gives me pleasure to send my warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the people of Russia at this difficult time," the British Embassy in Russia quoted the Queen
Read more
Russia registers lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since May 1
The daily growth rate was 1.6%
Read more
South American pop star Natalia Oreiro applies for Russian citizenship
She said that Russian border guards were often giving her souvenir passports as a gift
Read more
Newest nuclear-powered sub enters service with Russian Navy
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser
Read more
Moscow court sentences US national Paul Whelan to 16 years behind bars for espionage
The prosecution asked the judge to sentence Whelan to 18 years behind bars
Read more
Twelve foreign leaders confirm Russian Victory parade attendance
They are mostly heads of the CIS countries, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 gunship with long-range cruise missile to complete trials in 2022
During its upgrade, the Ka-52 helicopter will get a new long-range cruise missile codenamed ‘item 305’
Read more
Russian Arctic Academy president accused of working for Chinese intelligence
Valery Mitko was charged with treason
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers 35,000 latest AK-12 assault rifles to Russian troops
The new assault rifle is distinguished by its improved ergonomics compared to its AK-74M and AKM predecessors
Read more