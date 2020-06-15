Spy swap in the offing? Exchange for Whelan to be considered after sentence, says lawyer

The exchange may include Russian nationals Viktor Bout or Konstantin Yaroshenko incarcerated in American prisons, according to the attorney

MOSCOW, June 15./TASS/. A deal to swap US citizen Paul Whelan, accused of espionage and sentenced to 16 years behind bars on Monday, for Russian nationals Viktor Bout or Konstantin Yaroshenko incarcerated in American prisons, will be looked into after the sentence comes into effect, Whelan’s attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS on Monday.

"The issue of exchanging [Bout or Yaroshenko] for Whelan is being discussed. Paul wants to appeal (the verdict), and we will do this. The swap will be looked into after the sentence comes into effect, possibly after the decision of the court of appeal," the lawyer said. According to him, the defense had expected a guilty verdict and a long prison term. "Back at the investigation stage, he repeatedly received suggestions to plead guilty and be swapped. However, he wanted to seek acquittal himself. On June 22, I myself and a colleague of mine will visit Whelan in prison and we will make a final decision regarding an appeal," he added.

Zherebenkov said that during the trial, the defense had supplied sufficient proof of Whelan’s innocence. In fact, it became absolutely clear during the trial that Whelan’s detention was the result of a provocation. "The person who handed him the USB stick with the allegedly secret materials, in fact did not have them," he stressed. Whelan’s second lawyer, Olga Karlova, said that Paul felt okay after his recent surgery. "Whelan felt very bad at the end of May, and he was rushed to Sklifosovsky [Research Institute of Emergency Medicine]. For secrecy reasons, he was named differently there. Now he feels okay," she added.

