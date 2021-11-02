{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Huawei's Petal Search Sets Roots in MEA, Climbs to Top 2 Mobile Search Engines

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1. /PRNewswire/ A year since its inception in 2020, Petal Search - a Huawei-developed intelligent mobile search engine that comes pre-installed on the brand's new smartphones - has achieved phenomenal success in the MEA region. According to Statcounter's metrics, Petal Search currently ranks among the top 2 mobile search engines used in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, and is within the top 3 mobile search engines in South Africa, the UAE, Tunisia, and Pakistan. The mobile search engine has achieved stunning growth in key operating countries - its market share has doubled in six countries within MEA, including Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia.

Having set roots in the region, Petal Search continues to expand its reach, crossing new milestones thanks to the support of users.

Going Glocal: Huawei constantly innovates to meet region's needs

Recognising that user satisfaction is at the heart of its success, Petal Search is constantly innovating to cater to its customers in the MEA region by delivering services tailor-made for their convenience. 

Huawei takes the country specific constraints faced by consumers into consideration when devising new features for Petal Search to make browsing the easy, intuitive experience it's meant to be. In Asia and Africa, users face the pain points of high traffic fees and low network transmission speed.

In particular, transferring files such as music, pictures, and videos over networks tend to consume a large amount of traffic, leading to strong demand for free-of-traffic transmission by users in these localities. Noting this, Petal Search introduced stream free transmission with the launch of Huawei's Nova 8, a move which soon paid off in terms of substantial user activity improvement.

Additionally, Petal Search includes handy, user-oriented functions like One-stop download & share scenes, where consumers can download and quick-share their favourite apps via the search engine.

Petal Search goes global by going local

Petal Search aims to expand globally by being, foremost, a local mobile search engine, customised to the unique climate and culture of each country, as it has done within the MEA region. 

Petal Search features Localised News Content Searches, as well as Automatic Push Scenarios (APS), in Central and Eastern Africa, allowing users to catch up on the hottest sporting events like the Olympic Games to track momentous national achievements, such as South Africa winning its first medal in Tokyo, the latest local news, and essential Covid-19 notifications.

Beyond those updates, the APS in Central and Eastern Africa Countries provides information on holiday celebrations, travel news, and more. Avid shoppers will be thrilled to find that sales are included in the APS - with Petal Search, they'll never have to fear missing out on the best bargains. Sports fans can also rejoice, as notifications regarding events such as cricket and football matches will be delivered promptly to them with the APS.

Furthermore, the mobile search engine is constantly working on improving its nifty Home Page Customisation, which offers consumers the option of customising their icons with local sites in their countries in the icon customization module on the home page.

Petal Search is committed to ensuring the safety and health of users

With its cutting-edge technology, Petal Search strives to protect customers. Its APS offers detailed updates on Covid-19 in users' locations within the MEA region, including new cases, vaccinations, and possible new waves of transmission, allowing users to take the necessary steps to safeguard themselves and those around them.

Petal Search's APS keeps users cool – quite literally, with its local high-temperature weather notifications. In Kuwait, when temperatures run high during heatwaves, these reminders are activated to inform users of temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.

When the temperature looks set to increase beyond this point within 24 hours, Petal Search's automatically sends out a copy of a push notification, alerting anyone planning to head outside, or people who are already out and about to pay attention to the heat. A maximum of one copy of this notification can be sent every day to keep the temperature warning pertinent, without being intrusive.

Petal Search continues to flourish

By putting the user first and designing innovations tailored to the specific needs of consumers, Huawei's Petal Search has successfully set roots in the MEA region, achieving spectacular results a year after its 2020 launch. 

Petal Search's user-focused innovations in overseas markets has boosted its popularity rapidly, allowing the search engine to record ground-breaking growth. With smart technology combined with local partnerships, Petal Search continues its trajectory towards the goal of being a global mobile search engine by going local in MEA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675236/image.jpg

CONTACT: Hanyu Ji, jihanyu@huawei.com

Petal Search Empowers Businesses to Flourish
Read more
Putin says US warship in Black Sea can be seen through Russian defense system sight
On Monday, it was reported that command ship Mount Whitney was heading for the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces
Read more
Afghan resistance bracing to resume fight against Taliban
The Taliban launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the US declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country
Read more
Lavrov says his meeting with Biden was useful
Biden stressed his commitment to further contacts, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
SpaceX spacecraft gain enough experience to deliver Russian cosmonauts — Roscosmos
Head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin plans to discuss the issue of cross flights at the meeting with his NASA counterpart on Tuesday
Read more
Putin's video message to COP26 timed with declaration on forest protection — source
The organizers of the conference told TASS that the declaration’s adoption will become part of one of the key events of the two-day climate summit, held within the framework of COP26
Read more
Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia record high — Gazprom
On October 31, supplies at the request of the Chinese side reached a new record level and were more than 19% above daily contract commitments of Gazprom
Read more
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Read more
Intellectual property rights' protection district established in Yazhou Science City
The purpose is to create a role model for all of China considering intellectual property rights protection, in particular, in industrial seed production
Read more
Hainan braces for Virtual Travel Retail Expo
The island is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Read more
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Read more
Russian diplomat debunks EU’s accusations of Moscow using gas as ‘blackmail’
Maria Zakharova noted that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reacted in a quite remarkable way to Morawiecki's claims the EU was threatening Poland with World War III
Read more
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Read more
Egyptian hotel where 40 Russians suffered food poisoning closed for sanitary violations
Russian tourists turned to the hospital for assistance
Read more
India’s envoy to Russia looks forward to inking defense deals at December summit
Read more
Gas price in Europe up 11% after pumping to Germany via Yamal-Europe pipeline halted
The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to almost $861 per 1,000 cubic meters
Read more
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Read more
Russia reports an all-time high of 40,993 daily coronavirus cases
The number of patients undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus increased to 916,713
Read more
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
Read more
Nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk to perform four launches of cruise missiles — source
The Novosibirsk submarine is planned to put into service of the Russian Navy before the end of the current year
Read more
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Read more
Putin says unacceptable to infringe on prerogatives of World Health Organization
The Russian president emphasized that targets related to the fight against the pandemic require efforts to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in all countries
Read more
Russia to react to attempts to break strategic parity — Putin
The Russian President noted that reliable protection of Russia against aerospace attacks and maintaining strategic parity directly depend on the combat readiness of its the aerospace forces
Read more
Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full — company
Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs, Gazprom said
Read more
Russia to see budget surplus this year, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that all countries in the world were facing economic and healthcare issues
Read more
Putin sets task to boost advanced weapons in air defense and ABM defense troops to 80%
Special attention should be paid to developing a centralized aerospace defense command and control system, the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador
Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords
Read more
Europe should agree long-term gas contracts with Russia — Czech PM
There should be bilateral discussion and agreement because blocking capacities of the Nord Stream 2 will bring nothing for Russia or even for Europe, Andrej Babis also pointed out
Read more
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Read more
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Read more
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Read more
Rise in budget deficits worldwide carries risk of high global inflation, Putin says
Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian government had been able to ensure a budget surplus in 2021 and tighten monetary policy
Read more
US sends command ship to Black Sea for operations with NATO
In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the demonstration of the US Navy flag did not contribute to the global stability
Read more
No Lavrov’s meetings with US delegation in Rome scheduled — spokeswoman
On Sunday, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and participate in G20 events
Read more
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Read more
Russia, Brazil keep discussing Pantsir-S1 air defense system deal — defense official
Brazil has conducted talks on acquiring Russia’s air defense systems since 2013
Read more
Ukrainian forces seize village of Staromaryevka — Donetsk Republic
In the wake of the village's seizure by the Ukrainian forces, tensions have soared along the engagement line
Read more
International center for servicing Serbian companies opened on China’s Hainan
China and Serbia also agreed on developing cultural exchanges and promoting tourism
Read more
WHO head thanks Putin for initiative on mutual recognition of vaccines — Foreign Ministry
Speaking to the G20 summit via a video linkup, Putin called upon G20 members to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates
Read more
Putin points to average air temperature growing faster in Russia than worldwide
Russia is actively participating in the international efforts for the conservation of the climate, the head of state said
Read more
Russia not shrinking from Normandy format, Kiev fails to fulfill agreements — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to organize the Normandy format meeting at least at the ministerial level but also noted that the agreement reached in December 2019 in Paris should be fulfilled
Read more
Russian natural gas price for Moldova may reach $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters — source
The source stated that under a new five-year contract with Gazprom, Moldova also plans to repay its "historical debt" on the Russian natural gas supplies, accumulated in the recent years
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Read more
‘Not right’: Biden comments on refusal of Russia, OPEC+ countries to boost oil production
The American president also stressed that he disagrees with unlimited hikes in gasoline prices in the United States as a result of limiting oil production
Read more
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
Read more
Leader of Afghan resistance front is now in Tajikistan — spokesman
It is reported that currently, Ahmad Massoud is trying to seek the support of various states in countering the Taliban
Read more
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Read more
US naval flag demonstration in Black Sea does not add to stability, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat thus commented on a decision by the US Sixth Fleet to send its flagship, command and control ship USS Mount Whitney to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO countries
Read more
Russian, French top diplomats discuss situation in southeast Ukraine
The ministers also discussed in detail the schedule of future contacts
Read more
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Read more
Russia ready to respond, if US warship ventures into its Black Sea waters — senator
As the Vice Speaker of the Federation Council pointed out, the US warship’s joint operation with NATO forces in the Black Sea was a provocation that should be viewed in conjunction with the developments in southeastern Ukraine
Read more