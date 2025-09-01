Negotiations between leaders of Russia, India rich in content — Russian Deputy PM

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Talks between the leaders of Russia and India covered the entire agenda of relations between the two countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"Our talks were very rich in content. Cooperation with India is indeed traditional, it is sustainable and very positive. Our countries have lived through decades of really very closed work. These are always very friendly, very close relations," he said.

"That is why the questions highlighted today at the meeting of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, they embraced literally the whole agenda present between our countries," Overchuk said.