Russia expresses condolences over tragic aftermath of flooding in Spain — MFA

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia expresses its sincere condolences to the Spanish people over the tragic consequences of the natural disaster that hit Spain, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We express sincere condolences in connection with the natural disaster that befell Spain, resulting in numerous casualties, and extend sympathy to the victims and their families, as well as to all Spanish people," the ministry said.

On October 29, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings for various regions of the country due to heavy rains. In the southern and eastern parts of Spain, where rainfall has been particularly intense, the danger level was raised to the maximum. Spain’s eastern province of Valencia was most affected by the disaster. So far, 211 deaths have been reported, and the search for the missing continues.