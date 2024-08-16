Ukrainian troops targeting cars used to evacuate people from Sudzha district — authorities

KURSK, August 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are targeting motor cars used to evacuate civilians from the Kursk Region’s Sudzha district, the district’s head Alexander Bogachev told TASS.

"We are using armored cash-in-transit vehicles to evacuate people, since they can protect people [against bullets and shrapnel]. But Ukrainian troops are seeking to destroy them," he said.

According to Bogachev, the situation in the district is difficult. Evacuation is resumed during periods of lull. "We have evacuated all those who wanted this. There are people who simply refuse to leave their homes and we spare no effort to persuade them that this is necessary," he said.