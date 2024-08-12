Ukrainian forces active on border with Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are active on the border with the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"We have an alarming morning, there is enemy activity on the border of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. I am sure that our servicemen will do everything to counter the emerging threat. But in order to protect the lives and health of our population, we are beginning to move people who live in this district to safer places," he said in a video statement on his Telegram channel.