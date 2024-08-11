Russia’s Kursk Region governor says measures underway to stabilize situation

KURSK, August 11. /TASS/. Kursk Region Interim Governor Alexey Smirnov met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga and said the ministry is pressing on with measures to stabilize the situation amid Ukrainian attacks.

"I met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga. We discussed the current situation in the border areas, and the measures that are being taken to counter Ukrainian attempts to gain ground inside the Kursk Region," he wrote on Telegram. "Yes, the situation continues to be challenging. But at the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry and all uniformed agencies are taking a full range of measures to stabilize the situation in the region."

Smirnov also said that additional forces and capabilities were arriving in the Kursk Region, and the military were doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of civilians.

"Particular attention was paid to the participation of volunteer fighters in stabilizing the situation. The fighters help maintain the necessary security measures as part of the ongoing counterterrorist operation and move residents from border areas to temporary accommodation centers," he said.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated from border areas over the past day due to Ukrainian attacks, and more than 6,000 people have been placed in temporary accommodation centers.

Hospitals have admitted 69 people that were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Kursk Region, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. Of them, 17 are in serious condition. According to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 1,350 troops, 29 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the start of hostilities in the Kursk Region.