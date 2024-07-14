Atmosphere of violence created by US authorities behind murder attempt on Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Today’s US authorities have created the atmosphere of violence, which is related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We don’t think at all and don’t believe that the attempt to eliminate the presidential candidate Trump was organized by the present power, but it is the atmosphere that has been created by this administration during the political struggle, the atmosphere around the candidate Trump prompted what America is facing today," he said.

There was a shooting at a rally of Trump in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, the injury was minor - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The Associated Press reported that authorities were investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.