Putin appoints Dyumin as State Council Secretary — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing presidential aide Alexey Dyumin as State Council Secretary, the Kremlin press service reported.

"[I hereby] decree to appoint Alexey Dyumin as Russian State Council Secretary," the statement said.

Earlier, former State Council Secretary Igor Levitin was relieved of his duties.

Dyumin, 51, had been in charge of the Tula Region since 2016. In mid-May, he was appointed Kremlin aide.

Russian State Council

The State Council is a constitutional state body that ensures the interaction of various power structures, determines the main directions of domestic and foreign policy and priorities of socio-economic development of the state. The Presidium of the State Council was formed to deal with current issues and meets several times a year under the chairmanship of the president.