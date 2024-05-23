Russian ombudswoman asks to speed up swap of Ukrainian POWs

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has sent a list of 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war whom the Kiev regime is refusing to swap to her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets, asking him to speed up the process.

On her Telegram channel, she wrote that it has been impossible to return those 500 servicemen home for months, even though the Ukrainian side had received a full list of these POWs.

"I sent this list to Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets, asking to take measures to speed up the exchange process," the ombudswoman wrote.